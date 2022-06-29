Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the A's.

The veteran utility man's second-inning solo shot proved to the the difference for New York, as Oakland scratched across a run during the ninth inning to cut the deficit to one run. Gonzalez went without a homer in his first 34 games of the season, but in his past eight contests he's gone 7-for-21 with three long balls, two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.