Fried pitched three innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Fried was able to toss a scoreless first inning before the wheels quickly fell off thereafter. The left-hander allowed two runs in the second and three in the third, and he was ultimately removed from the game after allowing the first two batters to reach in the bottom of the fourth. The outing matched Fried's shortest of the year, while the seven runs given up also matched a season high for the 29-year-old.