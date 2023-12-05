Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Cortes (shoulder) recently began a throwing program and is doing well, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Cortes was limited to only 12 starts this season due to a left shoulder issue, making his last appearance in mid-August. An extended period of rest has evidently done him some good, and he hopes to head into spring training without any physical limitations.
More News
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Shut down until mid-September•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Back to IL with rotator cuff strain•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Fans eight in return to rotation•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•