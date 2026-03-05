Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Making Grapefruit League debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cabrera (ankle) will make his Grapefruit League debut Friday versus the Rays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
It will be Cabrera's first game action since he required surgery last May to repair a fracture and ligament damage in his left ankle. The utility player has a chance to be ready in time for Opening Day, though the Yankees could opt to allow him to knock some rust off on a rehab assignment first.
