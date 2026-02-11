Yankees manager Aaron Boone implied Wednesday that Cabrera (ankle) will be fully healthy for the start of spring training, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Anthony Volpe (shoulder) was the only position player that Boone said would begin camp behind the others while recovering from an injury, so Cabrera will seemingly be operating without any restrictions this spring after he fractured his left ankle May 12 and underwent season-ending surgery. Cabrera made 30 starts at third base through the Yankees' first 41 games of 2025 before going down with the injury, but with Ryan McMahon currently sitting atop the depth chart at the hot corner entering 2026, Cabrera will likely be ticketed for a utility role.