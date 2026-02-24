Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Cabrera's status for Opening Day is "TBD," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera is working his way back from last May's surgery to repair a fracture and ligament damage in his left ankle. He has been going through drills and is coming along well, but the utility player has yet to practice sliding on his surgically repaired ankle and doesn't appear close to playing in games. If healthy, Cabrera would likely be part of the Yankees' roster in a reserve role, but the club could play it safe and start him on the injured list.