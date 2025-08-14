Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Battling knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Aaron Boone said after Wednesday's loss to Minnesota that Goldschmidt was unavailable off the bench due to a right knee injury, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
The Yankees are still in the process of evaluating Goldschmidt's injury, but the club's skipper said there is a chance the veteran first baseman ends up on the injured list. If that happens, Ben Rice would presumably take over as New York's first baseman, and Austin Wells would reclaim the primary catcher role.
