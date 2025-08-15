Goldschmidt (knee) is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Friday.

Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Goldschmidt is dealing with a low-grade strain in his right knee, and that will keep the veteran out of the lineup for Friday's series opener. Cody Bellinger will serve as the Yankees' first baseman and bat in the cleanup spot while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Jose Caballero man the outfield from left to right. An IL stint isn't expected for Goldschmidt, and he relayed that he should be available off the bench, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.