Vasquez will start for the Yankees on Wednesday against the Orioles, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Vasquez has pitched well in two outings for the Bronx Bombers this season, holding a 1.74 ERA and 9:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings. The right-hander has a less impressive 5.11 ERA in 13 starts with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though he's struck out well over a batter per frame there.