McMahon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Astros.

McMahon logged his second straight multi-hit efforts. He had RBI singles in the second and eighth innings, sandwiched around a solo shot in the fifth. He's still batting just .243 since he was traded to the Yankees, logging 10 extra-base hits and 15 RBI over 35 games with the team. Overall, the third baseman has a .223/.321/.400 slash line with 19 homers, 50 RBI, 57 runs scored and two stolen bases across 135 games between the Yankees and the Rockies.