Yankees' Sonny Gray: Rejoining rotation Tuesday

Gray is listed as the Yankees' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Gray was relegated to the bullpen after struggling significantly as a starter earlier this season, but he's been excellent in relief as of late. Over his last 19.2 innings out of the bullpen, the right-hander produced a 1.83 ERA and a 17:7 K:BB. Gray is in line to go toe-to-toe with Kohl Stewart in his next start, though it's unclear how long of a leash he may have. It's also unclear how the Yankees plan to manage the rotation the rest of the season.