Yankees' Sonny Gray: Rejoining rotation Tuesday
Gray is listed as the Yankees' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Gray was relegated to the bullpen after struggling significantly as a starter earlier this season, but he's been excellent in relief as of late. Over his last 19.2 innings out of the bullpen, the right-hander produced a 1.83 ERA and a 17:7 K:BB. Gray is in line to go toe-to-toe with Kohl Stewart in his next start, though it's unclear how long of a leash he may have. It's also unclear how the Yankees plan to manage the rotation the rest of the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: On paternity leave•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven in spot start•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Confirmed as Saturday evening's starter•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Could make Saturday spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...