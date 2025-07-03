Warren did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and four walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Warren gave up seven runs in the first inning and generated just seven whiffs while throwing 57 of 99 pitches for strikes. It matched a career high in runs allowed for the 26-year-old and came on the heels of a strong June, during which he allowed just nine earned runs over five starts. He'll carry a 5.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 107:39 K:BB across 84.1 innings into a home matchup with the Mariners next week.