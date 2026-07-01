Yankees' Will Warren: Rebounds with seven Ks

Warren didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Warren handled a bit of reduced workload Wednesday, tossing his second-fewest pitches (79) of the year, as the sweltering heat at Yankee Stadium may have played a part in that. It was still an encouraging bounce-back display by the right-hander, who coughed up five runs and recorded no strikeouts his last time out in Boston. Warren will carry a quality 3.73 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 91:29 K:BB over 89.1 innings into his next scheduled outing at pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay.