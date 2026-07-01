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Yankees' Will Warren: Rebounds with seven Ks

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Warren didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Warren handled a bit of reduced workload Wednesday, tossing his second-fewest pitches (79) of the year, as the sweltering heat at Yankee Stadium may have played a part in that. It was still an encouraging bounce-back display by the right-hander, who coughed up five runs and recorded no strikeouts his last time out in Boston. Warren will carry a quality 3.73 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 91:29 K:BB over 89.1 innings into his next scheduled outing at pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay.

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