Yankees' Will Warren: Settles in for five strong innings

Warren took a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.

The surging James Wood took Warren deep for a solo shot in the first inning, but it was smooth sailing for Warren on Sunday otherwise. It was arguably the 27-year-old right-hander's best showing since the start of June, as he had given up multiple runs while working fewer than six innings in his prior six starts. Warren still has a 5.56 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over his last seven starts, holding a 4.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 96:33 K:BB across 98.1 innings overall.