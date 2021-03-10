Britton (elbow) is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday in New York, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.
According to Murti, the surgery will be performed by Yankees team doctor Chris Ahmad, who notes on his personal website that pitchers undergoing procedures similar to Britton's typically need 3-to-4 months of recovery before returning to full competition. Once he has the bone chip removed from his elbow, Britton could be cleared to begin a throwing program by early May, but he'll likely need an additional six weeks beyond that to get his arm reconditioned for game action. With that timeline in mind, the Yankees likely won't count on Britton being an option out of the bullpen until shortly before the All-Star break.