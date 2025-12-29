Eflin (back) and the Orioles agreed on a one-year, $10 million contract with a mutual option for 2027 on Sunday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eflin will stick around Baltimore after spending the 2025 campaign with the team. The right-hander produced an inflated 5.93 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 14 starts with the Orioles before undergoing season-ending back surgery in August. Eflin will look to be back to full health in time for spring training and hit the ground running in 2026.