Marble produced 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during the 76ers' 87-75 loss to the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

The 2014 second-round pick is trying to latch on to a training camp invite at a minimum this summer, after last having played in the NBA during the 2015-16 campaign with the Magic. Marble has played overseas since that point, most recently averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Aquila Basket Trento in Italy during the 2016-17 Serie A campaign.