Devyn Marble: Leads team with 21
Marble collected 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal during Saturday's win over the Vipers.
Marble started for the first time this season and finished with an outstanding overall effort during the win Saturday, as he lead the team with 21 points over 60 percent shooting from the floor while also grabbing a solid seven boards in 33 minutes. Through seven G League games played, the Iowa product is averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per contest.
