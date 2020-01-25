Devyn Marble: Signs overseas
Marble has signed a contract to play for Virtus Bologna in Itlay, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Marble posted solid numbers for the G League Warriors this season, averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and1 1.8 assists per game over 26 appearances (20 starts). He could return to the G League down the road but will take his talents overseas for the remainder of the year and potentially the future as well.
