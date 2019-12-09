Devyn Marble: Dominating outing
Marble added 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block during Friday's win over Long Island.
Marble finished with a terrific offensive outing during the win Friday by pounding the Nets' defense with 19 points across 61.5 percent shooting while being a dominating factor on the glass with a team-high 11 rebounds. Over 12 games played in the G League this year, the Iowa product is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest.
