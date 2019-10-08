Devyn Marble: Cut by Golden State
The Warriors waived Marble on Monday.
Marble made just one appearance for the Warriors in the preseason before the organization decided to part ways with him. The 27-year-old, who last appeared in the NBA in the 2015-16 campaign, will presumably begin the upcoming season in the G League or with a foreign club.
More News
-
76ers' Devyn Marble: Contributes 10 points in SL loss•
-
Devyn Marble: Signs with Greek club•
-
Devyn Marble: Will be waived by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Devyn Marble: Will be traded to the Clippers•
-
Magic's Devyn Marble: Plays season-high 23 minutes in loss•
-
Magic's Devyn Marble: Plays two minutes Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.