Niang finished with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 win over the Nets.

Niang made his presence felt from beyond the arc, and he also put together his best showing on the glass since Oct. 28 against Toronto. He'd enjoyed 30 and 32 minutes in his last two contests heading into Tuesday's matchup, but he saw his playing time drop to 18 minutes against Brooklyn with Paul Reed becoming more involved in the rotation.