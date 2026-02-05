This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Georges Niang: Waived by Memphis
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Grizzlies will waive Niang (foot) on Thursday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
The Grizzlies needed to clear up a roster space to complete their Eric Gordon trade. Niang has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason foot surgery and remains without a timetable to return.