The Grizzlies will waive Niang (foot) on Thursday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The Grizzlies needed to clear up a roster space to complete their Eric Gordon trade. Niang has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason foot surgery and remains without a timetable to return.

