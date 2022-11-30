Harden (foot) is targeting a return to game action in Houston on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain in early November and was expected to miss approximately a month, and he's made good progress in his recovery over the last few weeks. Returning to the hardwood Monday would allow Harden to face his former team while meeting his initial return timetable. The 76ers will likely monitor Harden in the coming days to determine whether he's healthy enough for game action, but his return appears imminent.