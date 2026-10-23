Harden contributed 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.

Harden had a decent stat line in a game where Donovan Mitchell was the only Cavaliers player to cross the 20-point threshold. Harden led the team in assists and finished third in scoring, so he certainly made his presence felt. However, that stat line is a step in the wrong direction compared to the 2025-26 season, where Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists over 34.8 minutes per contest in 70 games combined for the Cavaliers and Clippers. This was a slow start for Harden, but he should recover his go-to playmaking and scoring role sooner rather than later.