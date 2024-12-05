Share Video

McCain will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.

McCain started seven straight games before returning to the second unit for Philadelphia's previous pair of contests. He'll return to the starting five Wednesday while Paul George (rest) and Joel Embiid (knee) are sidelined. McCain averaged 23.7 points, 4.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals across those seven starts.

