McCain will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.
McCain started seven straight games before returning to the second unit for Philadelphia's previous pair of contests. He'll return to the starting five Wednesday while Paul George (rest) and Joel Embiid (knee) are sidelined. McCain averaged 23.7 points, 4.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals across those seven starts.
More News
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Lights it up from deep off bench•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Retreating to bench role Saturday•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Lacks efficiency in loss to HOU•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Strong from three in 30-point game•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Extends scoring streak Wednesday•