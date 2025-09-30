McCain underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

This is an expected update for the sharpshooter. On Sept. 26, it was reported that McCain would be out for 4-to-6 weeks, and there's been no indication that anything has changed. With this timetable, it's likely that McCain won't be back at 100 percent until early November. In the meantime, Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon could pick up some minutes at the edge of the rotation.