Embiid (knee) had a planned off day at Thursday's practice, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid (knee) participated in "most" of Wednesday's practice, and then sat out Thursday by design. He was able to get in a full scrimmage Sunday, and he's been drawing rave reviews from the media in recent days on how he looks. For now, his status for Friday's preseason finale against Minnesota remains in the air, but a decision will be made Friday morning.