Embiid recorded 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Cavaliers.

Embiid played a critical role in Philly's impressive second-half comeback, finishing second on his squad in scoring behind Tyrese Maxey's team-high 32 points. He was much more polished on the offensive end during his second appearance of the season after going 4-for-15 from the field Tuesday against the Knicks. Embiid stated after Thursday's victory that he'll sit for one of his team's matchups over the weekend, per Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com, though he failed to specify whether he'd sit out the first or second game of the back-to-back. The 76ers are scheduled to face Milwaukee on Saturday and Detroit on Sunday.