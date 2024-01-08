Embiid (knee) didn't practice Monday, but there's hope he'll get some work in Tuesday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid missed a four-game stretch to end December due to an ankle injury. He returned to action Jan. 2 and appeared in back-to-back games, totaling 61 points, 25 rebounds, 13 assists and five blocks during that stretch. However, he was sidelined again for Saturday's loss to Utah, this time due to swelling in his left knee. Given his recent injuries, it's not surprising to see Philadelphia taking a cautious approach with the reigning MVP. Embiid's official status for Wednesday's game in Atlanta likely won't released until Tuesday afternoon.