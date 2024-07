The 76ers plan to waive Reed on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Reed is currently on a non-guaranteed contract, and Philadelphia plans to waive the big man to open up more cap space. The 25-year-old had a career-best year due to Joel Embiid missing significant time, during which Reed averaged 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 19.4 minutes in 82 regular-season games.