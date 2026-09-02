The Pistons fully guaranteed Reed's $5.6 million contract for the 2026-27 season, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

This was essentially a formality for the Pistons after Reed put together a solid 2025-26 campaign. Across 65 regular-season contests, he shot 61.7 percent from the field for averages of 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals in 13.9 minutes per contest. He's penciled in as the backup center ahead of the new campaign, assuming Jalen Duren ultimately re-signs.