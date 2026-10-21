Reed accumulated six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 victory over the Celtics.

Reed turned in a serviceable performance, doing just enough to keep him in the discussion for standard fantasy leagues. Assuming he can play at least 17 minutes per game, he should be able to do just enough to hold value, particularly in big-friendly builds. Given that Javonte Green was shooting the lights out in this one, there is also a chance that Reed could see a little more court time on most nights, a fact that shouldn't be lost on fantasy managers.