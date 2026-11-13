Reed had 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 144-140 double-overtime win over the Wizards.

Despite coming off the bench for the second straight game, Reed closed for the Pistons, recording his second double-double of the season, while also matching his season-high with 38 minutes. While his opportunity was helped by the fact that John Collins had some foul issues, Reed feels like someone who should continue to be rostered in most formats, at least until Jalen Duren returns from his hamstring injury.