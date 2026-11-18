Reed finished with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 victory over the Spurs.

Reed was a difference-maker off the bench, setting a season high in assists. His energy off the glass and in passing lanes gave the Pistons a lift against a San Antonio frontcourt led by Victor Wembanyama. With Jalen Duren (hamstring) out, the veteran big man has become a fixture in the rotation and is averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.