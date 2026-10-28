Reed tallied 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks.

Reed continues to take advantage of the absence of Jalen Duren (hamstring), leading Detroit in scoring while narrowly missing his second double-double. He has now recorded at least 19 points and nine rebounds in two of his last three games, establishing himself as a valuable temporary fantasy option. However, his workload and production could decline significantly once Duren returns to the starting lineup. In the meantime, he's an excellent stopgap at center.