Reed produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 win over New Orleans.

Reed recorded his third-best scoring output of the season and finished just three boards shy of his third double-double. Reed continues to perform at a high level despite being entrenched in a bench role, as John Collins has been starting at center with Jalen Duren (hamstring) sidelined. Reed is averaging 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks per game off the bench this season.