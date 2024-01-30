Reed supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined for a second straight game, Reed started but returned to a modest level of production after he had carved up the Nuggets for 30 points and 13 rebounds in 42 minutes on Saturday. The downtown in playing time was due to Reed being deployed in a platoon at center with Mo Bamba, who logged 19 minutes in his return from a knee injury that sidelined him since Jan 12. Reed continues to thrive as a defensive playmaker with a 2.5 percent block rate and a 1.9 percent steal rate, which rank in the 73rd and 89th percentile among all big men, respectively. Despite his strong play when on the floor, however, Reed is likely to fade back into a 10-to-15-minute role in most games once Embiid returns, as head coach Nick Nurse hasn't shown much of an inclination to play the two big men alongside one another.