Smith tallied 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and three blocks over 29 minutes of Saturday's 110-101 win over the Knicks during Summer League.

Though Smith is primarily known for his offensive game and ability to score at all three levels, he showcased a versatile skillset Saturday. He tied for the team high in assists while collecting six steals/blocks. The undrafted guard has turned some heads early in Summer league, but he will likely have to improve on his shooting efficiency in order to have a shot at booking significant NBA run.