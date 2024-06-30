The 76ers didn't extend a $1.87 million qualifying offer to Smith on Saturday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Paul Hudrick of LibertyBallers.com reports.

After going undrafted out of NC State last summer, the 21-year-old spent his first professional season as a two-way player for the 76ers. He made 16 appearances for Philadelphia, averaged 3.3 points and 0.8 assists across 5.3 minutes.