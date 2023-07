Smith totaled 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's Summer League game against Memphis.

Smith wasn't shy on the offensive end but still managed to lead his team in scoring despite knocking down only 37.5 percent of his looks. The NC State product joined Philly on a two-way deal in late-June and will continue to battle throughout Summer League for a roster spot.