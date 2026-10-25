Edgecombe recorded 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks across 30 minutes in Saturday's 127-116 win over the Bucks.

Edgecombe delivered his first double-double of the season, setting an early personal best with 13 rebounds while connecting on five three-pointers. He has now collected 20 rebounds over his last two games, an encouraging development for a player operating alongside several established scorers, and he's also scored in double digits in back-to-back games. Even though he's likely the fifth option on offense in a star-studded lineup, his versatility and defensive contributions offer multiple paths to fantasy production.