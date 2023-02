Arms collected 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Thursday against Capital City.

Arms shot well from the field and also came close to securing a double-double with his work on the boards. The 24-year-old has been a steady performer for Grand Rapids in the regular season, averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals through 21 contests.