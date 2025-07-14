Arms contributed 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 111-108 overtime loss to the Hawks in Summer League.

Arms led the Rockets in scoring and tied the team-high mark in assists while stuffing the stat sheet. The 27-year-old forward joined New Orleans for training camp last season before being waived and signing with the Guangdong Southern Tigers in China. He appeared in five outings with the club, averaging 10.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 19.8 minutes per game during that span.