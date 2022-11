Boatwright notched 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over Grand Rapids.

Boatwright needed just 13 shots to score 23 points during the season opener, but he struggled with his efficiency in the second game of the campaign. However, he made up for his poor shooting by grabbing a season-high nine boards, falling one short of his first double-double of the campaign.