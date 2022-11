Boatwright managed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Friday's 127-124 loss to Iowa.

Boatwright has scored in double figures in six straight appearances. During that stretch, the 26-year-old has averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.9 minutes per game.