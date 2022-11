Boatwright (rest) recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-93 win over the Charge.

Boatwright returned following a one-game absence due to rest and scored 12 points in just 16 minutes off the bench. The 26-year-old has scored in double figures in his first four G League appearances this season, posting 14.2 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting.