Boatwright mustered 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT) and six rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 143-101 win over the Charge.

Boatwright has scored in double figures in five straight appearances to start the G League campaign. During that stretch, the 26-year-old has averaged 13.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting.