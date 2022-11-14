site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bennie-boatwright-sidelined-due-to-rest | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Bennie Boatwright: Sidelined due to rest
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Boatwright didn't play in Saturday's loss to Sioux Falls due to rest.
Boatwright got the night off. He's expected to be available for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read