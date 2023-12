Randolph produced 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes in Tuesday's 129-122 loss to Grand Rapids.

Randolph started Tuesday for the fourth time in his seven appearances this season. He scored six of his 11 points in the third quarter, making two three-pointers in that period. He's averaging 8.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game this year.